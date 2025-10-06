Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, left, displays some of the maneuvers that will be performed during an incentive flight with Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6A Texan II maintainer, right, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. Tommy Castillo was offered an incentive flight after winning the 85 FTS T-6 maintainer of the quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    This work, T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

