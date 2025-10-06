T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, left, displays some of the maneuvers that will be performed during an incentive flight with Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6A Texan II maintainer, right, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. Tommy Castillo was offered an incentive flight after winning the 85 FTS T-6 maintainer of the quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)