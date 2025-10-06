Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland [Image 6 of 6]

    F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, bottom, and Maj. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fly a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command demonstration teams travel the country and the globe to showcase the combat capabilities of U.S. Air Force aircraft and the technical expertise of the Airmen that operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

