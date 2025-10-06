F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, bottom, and Maj. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fly a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command demonstration teams travel the country and the globe to showcase the combat capabilities of U.S. Air Force aircraft and the technical expertise of the Airmen that operate and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)