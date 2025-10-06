Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland [Image 1 of 6]

    F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 9355958
    VIRIN: 250401-F-VV695-2193
    Resolution: 5148x3425
    Size: 808.67 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-35 Lightning II
    Sun 'N Fun
    Viper Demo Team

