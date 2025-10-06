F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9355958
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-VV695-2193
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
