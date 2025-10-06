F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. Hiester flies aerial demonstrations with the F-16 at over 20 air shows annually, demonstrating its combat capabilities and promoting enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
