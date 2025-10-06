U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. The teams performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9355963
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-VV695-2565
|Resolution:
|4861x3234
|Size:
|719.78 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.