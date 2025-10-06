F-16 Viper Demo soars over Lakeland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Lakeland, Florida, during an air show April 1, 2025. Hiester and the team perform at over 20 air shows annually across the U.S. and abroad, demonstrating the combat capabilities of the F-16 and the technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)