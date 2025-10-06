628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 628th Communications Squadron service the radio tower responsible for transmitting signals to the Giant Voice system at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system must maintain connectivity with all towers to ensure messages are broadcast quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)