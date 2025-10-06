628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Brandon Alexander, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 628th Communications Squadron, oversees John Zachary Capps, an electronics technician with HQE Systems, as he inputs information into the Giant Voice system at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system is designed to quickly inform personnel about situations such as severe weather, active shooter events, or changes in force protection conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)