628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Senior Airman Brandon Alexander, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 628th Communications Squadron, checks radio communications at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system must maintain connectivity with all towers to ensure messages are broadcast quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)