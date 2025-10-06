628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Brandon Alexander, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 628th Communications Squadron, ensures signals are properly received by the Giant Voice system at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system is designed with redundancy and fail-safe measures to ensure reliable delivery of alerts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)