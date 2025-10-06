628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Brandon Alexander, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 628th Communications Squadron, and John Zachary Capps, an electronics technician with HQE Systems, inspect a signal tower used to transmit messages through the Giant Voice system at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The system is a vital tool that enables commanders to quickly communicate critical information to personnel, helping save lives and protect resources during emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)