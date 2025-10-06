Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    John Zachary Capps, an electronics technician with HQE Systems, inputs code to troubleshoot the Giant Voice system at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system can integrate with other communication methods, including telephone and network alerting systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9355737
    VIRIN: 250613-F-CQ122-1126
    Resolution: 5766x3836
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice
    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston.
    628th Comm
    628th Comminications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download