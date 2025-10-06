628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Zachary Capps, an electronics technician with HQE Systems, inputs code to troubleshoot the Giant Voice system at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system can integrate with other communication methods, including telephone and network alerting systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)