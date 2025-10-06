628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Brandon Alexander, a radio frequency transmission systems technician with the 628th Communications Squadron, and John Zachary Capps, an electronics technician with HQE Systems, check wiring and system operations in an electronics closet near a transmission tower at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2025. The Giant Voice system includes large speaker towers that disseminate messages from various locations around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)