Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Attendees of the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, organized by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, pose for a group photo August 5, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focuses on building partnerships and enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9354104
    VIRIN: 250804-Z-ET257-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference
    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Joint Efforts
    SSCI
    National Guard
    Oregon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download