Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. National Guard members pose for a photo at the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation
    Initiative Conference, August 8, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focuses on
    building partnerships and enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities
    across the Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th
    Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9354095
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-ET257-1014
    Resolution: 5530x3679
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference
    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Cyber
    Joint Efforts
    National Guard
    Oregon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download