Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference

Oregon Air National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher Jenkins shakes hands with a Vietnamese

military official during the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August

8, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focused on building partnerships and

enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs

Detachment)