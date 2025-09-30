Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference [Image 2 of 12]

    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Air National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher Jenkins shakes hands with a Vietnamese
    military official during the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August
    8, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focused on building partnerships and
    enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs
    Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 19:49
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

