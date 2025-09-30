Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference

Oregon Air National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher Jenkins shakes hands with a Vietnamese
military official during the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August
8, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focused on building partnerships and
enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs
Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2025 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9354094
|VIRIN:
|250806-Z-ET257-1016
|Resolution:
|5450x3626
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
