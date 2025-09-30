Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Air National Guard members work alongside Vietnamese military officials during the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, organized by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, August 5, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focuses on building partnerships and enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)