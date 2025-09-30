Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Air National Guard members pose with military officials from Vietnam at the 2025

Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August 8, 2025, in Cebu City,

Philippines. The engagement focuses on building partnerships and enhancing joint efforts to

strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Army National Guard

photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)