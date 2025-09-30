Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

Indo-Pacific Command officials pose with military officials from Vietnam, Malaysia, and The Philippines at the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August 5, 2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The engagement focuses on building partnerships and enhancing joint efforts to strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|08.05.2025
|10.05.2025 19:49
|9354103
|250804-Z-ET257-1002
|6048x4024
|2.92 MB
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|6
|0
