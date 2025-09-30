Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vietnamese military officials watch presentations put on by Indo-Pacific Command

representatives at the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August 4,

2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The event aimed to enhance cybersecurity collaboration and

capabilities among Indo-Pacific partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc.

Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)