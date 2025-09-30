Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Vietnamese military officials watch presentations put on by Indo-Pacific Command
    representatives at the 2025 Significant Security Cooperation Initiative Conference, August 4,
    2025, in Cebu City, Philippines. The event aimed to enhance cybersecurity collaboration and
    capabilities among Indo-Pacific partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc.
    Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9354098
    VIRIN: 250804-Z-ET257-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference
    Oregon Army National Guard SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference
    Oregon National Guard Members Attend SSCI Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Cyber
    National Guard
    Oregon
    Joint Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download