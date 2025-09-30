Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 7 of 7]

    BG25: Refueling the mission

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, a Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Boeing E-3 Sentry fly in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. BG25 highlights the growing role of the F-35 in strengthening trilateral airpower and regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 01:22
    Photo ID: 9351137
    VIRIN: 250929-F-UR015-9326
    Resolution: 5654x3762
    Size: 674.35 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
