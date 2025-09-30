BG25: Refueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, a Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Boeing E-3 Sentry fly in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. BG25 highlights the growing role of the F-35 in strengthening trilateral airpower and regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)