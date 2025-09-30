BG25: Refueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 (BG25) near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. BG25 showcases the Japan Air Self Defense Force, RAAF and U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power, sustain combat operations and defend shared regional interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)