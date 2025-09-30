Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 6 of 7]

    BG25: Refueling the mission

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 (BG25) near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. BG25 showcases the Japan Air Self Defense Force, RAAF and U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power, sustain combat operations and defend shared regional interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 01:22
    Photo ID: 9351136
    VIRIN: 250929-F-UR015-7185
    Resolution: 3271x4917
    Size: 598.44 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    USAIRFORCE
    35th Figher Wing
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BG25
    BUSHIDOGUARDIAN2025

