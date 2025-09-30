BG25: Refueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The flight demonstrated how fifth-generation F-35s operating alongside legacy aircraft enhances joint mission effectiveness and strengthens U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)