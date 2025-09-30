BG25: Refueling the mission

A U.S Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The flight demonstrated how fifth-generation F-35s operating alongside legacy aircraft enhances joint mission effectiveness and strengthens U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9351133
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-UR015-1229
|Resolution:
|4760x3167
|Size:
|358.95 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
