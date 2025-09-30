Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 3 of 7]

    BG25: Refueling the mission

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The flight demonstrated how fifth-generation F-35s operating alongside legacy aircraft enhances joint mission effectiveness and strengthens U.S. airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    VIRIN: 250929-F-UR015-1229
    This work, BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAIRFORCE
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Misawa AB
    35th Fighter Wing
    BG25
    BUSHIDOGUARDIAN2025

