    BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 2 of 7]

    BG25: Refueling the mission

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs and a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The flight demonstrated combined training and interoperability between U.S., Japan and Australian forces, reinforcing shared commitments to regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    VIRIN: 250929-F-UR015-1358
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

