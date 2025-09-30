BG25: Refueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs and a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The flight demonstrated combined training and interoperability between U.S., Japan and Australian forces, reinforcing shared commitments to regional security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)