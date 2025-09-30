BG25: Refueling the mission

A Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A Lightning II, two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The formation flight highlighted the seamless integration of fourth- and fifth-generation fighters and the F-35’s contribution to joint mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
