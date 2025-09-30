BG25: Refueling the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The mission, part of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025, demonstrated allied interoperability and the F-35’s ability to project power and support integrated operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)