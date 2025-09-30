Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BG25: Refueling the mission

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The mission, part of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025, demonstrated allied interoperability and the F-35’s ability to project power and support integrated operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 01:22
    Photo ID: 9351131
    VIRIN: 250929-F-UR015-3331
    Resolution: 5331x3547
    Size: 1020.97 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG25: Refueling the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BG25: Refueling the mission
    BG25: Refueling the mission
    BG25: Refueling the mission
    BG25: Refueling the mission
    BG25: Refueling the mission
    BG25: Refueling the mission
    BG25: Refueling the mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    USAIRFORCE
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BG25
    BUSHIDOGUARDIAN2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download