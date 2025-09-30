BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Phillips, left, 35th Security Forces Squadron training section chief, briefs tasing procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Prior to the start of Bushido Guardian 2025, security forces members conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force members to increase security forces interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)