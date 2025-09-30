BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andres Emayo, 736th Security Forces Squadron assistant noncommissioned officer in charge of training, conducts combative procedures with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) member at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Prior to the start of Bushido Guardian 2025, security forces members conducted a subject matter expert exchange with JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force members to increase security forces interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)
|09.24.2025
|10.01.2025 03:23
|9349595
|250924-F-JB191-1130
|6048x4024
|2.14 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|0
