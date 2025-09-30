Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 1 of 6]

    BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Harrison, 736th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, practices handcuff procedures on a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) member at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Prior to the start of Bushido Guardian 2025, security forces members conducted a subject matter expert exchange with JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force members to increase security forces interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 03:23
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
