BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Harrison, 736th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, practices handcuff procedures on a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) member at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Prior to the start of Bushido Guardian 2025, security forces members conducted a subject matter expert exchange with JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force members to increase security forces interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)