BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Phillips, center, 35th Security Forces Squadron training section chief, briefs Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) members on combative procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Prior to the start of Bushido Guardian 2025, security forces members conducted a subject matter expert exchange with JASDF and Royal Australian Air Force members to increase security forces interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)