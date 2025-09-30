A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member practices combative procedures during a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Topics covered during the SMEE included flightline and aircraft familiarization, handcuffing and searching procedures and non-lethal weapons familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9349596
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-JB191-1137
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.