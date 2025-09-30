Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 2 of 6]

    BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members practice handcuffing procedures during a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Topics covered during the SMEE included flightline and aircraft familiarization, handcuffing and searching procedures and non-lethal weapons familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9349593
    VIRIN: 250924-F-JB191-1064
    Resolution: 5401x3858
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

