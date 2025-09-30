BG25: 35th SFS conducts subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members practice handcuffing procedures during a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Topics covered during the SMEE included flightline and aircraft familiarization, handcuffing and searching procedures and non-lethal weapons familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)