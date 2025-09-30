U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Mullen, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, performs maintenance on a C-5M Super Galaxy panel inside a War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, one-stop repair shop that allows Airmen to perform on-site aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9349058
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-ZL248-1611
|Resolution:
|4827x3218
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.