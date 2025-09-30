60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Maintenance Squadron load a workbench into a War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, self-contained repair shop that enables Airmen to perform aircraft battle damage repair at the point of need,
reducing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|09.30.2025
|09.30.2025 19:28
|9349056
|250930-F-ZL248-1321
|5379x3583
|10.5 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
