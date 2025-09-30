60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colby Marshall, left, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Dutch Miller, 60th MXS aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, work on aircraft parts using a War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, self-contained repair shop that enables Airmen to perform aircraft battle damage repair at the point of need, reducing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)