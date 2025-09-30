U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colby Marshall, left, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Dutch Miller, 60th MXS aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, work on aircraft parts using a War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, self-contained repair shop that enables Airmen to perform aircraft battle damage repair at the point of need, reducing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9349053
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-ZL248-1128
|Resolution:
|4559x3037
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.