60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dutch Miller, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, cuts a titanium sheet inside the War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, self-contained repair shop that enables Airmen to perform aircraft battle damage repair at the point of need, reducing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)