U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dutch Miller, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, cuts a titanium sheet inside the War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, self-contained repair shop that enables Airmen to perform aircraft battle damage repair at the point of need, reducing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9349052
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-ZL248-1087
|Resolution:
|4601x3067
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.