U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dutch Miller, left, and Airman 1st Class Brandon Mullen, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentices, reposition a War Wagon workbench at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, self-contained repair shop that enables Airmen to perform aircraft battle damage repair at the point of need, reducing downtime and keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9349055
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-ZL248-1287
|Resolution:
|4575x3050
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.