    60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 6 of 8]

    60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Maintenance Squadron stand on the ramp of a War Wagon at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, one-stop repair shop that allows Airmen to perform on-site aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9349057
    VIRIN: 250930-F-ZL248-1394
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    USAF
    Maintenance
    Airmen

