60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colby Marshall, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, removes fasteners from a C-5M Super Galaxy bracket on a War Wagon workbench at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, one-

stop repair shop that allows Airmen to perform on-site aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)