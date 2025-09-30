U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colby Marshall, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, removes fasteners from a C-5M Super Galaxy bracket on a War Wagon workbench at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The War Wagon is a mobile, one-
stop repair shop that allows Airmen to perform on-site aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9349054
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-ZL248-1161
|Resolution:
|5392x3592
|Size:
|10.99 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 MXS Airmen demonstrate War Wagon capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.