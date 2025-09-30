ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oscar Marquez (left), 607th Air Control Squadron Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning technician, and Senior Airman Kevin Hodgson (right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, apply immediate simulated tactical combat casualty care skills during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airman Leadership School and Forged56 students utilized this scenario, part of the largest field exercise in Luke AFB ALS history, to demonstrate proficiency in critical operational tasks required of future non-commissioned officers. Luke AFB is dedicated to forging the combat-ready Airmen needed to advance airpower and win tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)