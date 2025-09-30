ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing observe a simulated attack during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Students from Airman Leadership School Class 25-7 and Forged56 transferred their classroom knowledge to this capstone event, which was the largest field exercise in Luke AFB ALS history. The exercise is designed to build a culture of mission-aware, adaptable Airmen, preparing them to serve as the Air Force’s next generation of non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)