U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing observe a simulated attack during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Students from Airman Leadership School Class 25-7 and Forged56 transferred their classroom knowledge to this capstone event, which was the largest field exercise in Luke AFB ALS history. The exercise is designed to build a culture of mission-aware, adaptable Airmen, preparing them to serve as the Air Force’s next generation of non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9347848
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-KD516-1014
|Resolution:
|4771x3174
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.