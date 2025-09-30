Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics [Image 3 of 8]

    ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hodgson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, views the interior of a smoking vehicle during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airmen from around base acted as "opposing forces" for the exercise, making scenarios more realistic and fully immersive for the Airman Leadership School and Forged56 students. The 56th FW prioritizes the development of lethal and mission-ready Airmen, ensuring Luke AFB remains prepared for tomorrow's fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9347847
    VIRIN: 250918-F-KD516-1035
    Resolution: 5020x3586
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Fighter Wing
    ALS
    leadership
    Luke Air Force Base
    field training
    Forged56

