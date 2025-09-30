ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hodgson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, views the interior of a smoking vehicle during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airmen from around base acted as "opposing forces" for the exercise, making scenarios more realistic and fully immersive for the Airman Leadership School and Forged56 students. The 56th FW prioritizes the development of lethal and mission-ready Airmen, ensuring Luke AFB remains prepared for tomorrow's fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)