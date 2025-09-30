ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hodgson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, reviews tactical notes under night vision conditions during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This joint Airman Leadership School and Forged56 capstone event trained students to maintain situational awareness and execute tasks in a low-light environment. Luke AFB is dedicated to forging the combat-ready Airmen needed to advance airpower and win tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)