ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing discuss their next steps during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This joint Airman Leadership School and Forged56 exercise directly prepares students for operational challenges, transitioning classroom knowledge into field proficiency. The 56th FW ensures every Airman is a combat-ready leader prepared to immediately execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)