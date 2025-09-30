ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Garrett Rios (left), 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist, and Justin Davis (right), 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, maintain security during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This training, a joint effort between Airman Leadership School and Forged56, trained students to maintain situational awareness and execute tasks in an intense environment. Luke AFB prioritizes the development of lethal and ready Airmen, ensuring the 56th FW remains prepared for tomorrow's fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)