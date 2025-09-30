ALS and Forged56 Airmen Master ATSO Basics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen John Zorumski (left), 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist, and Frank Thomas (right), 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, mix concrete to repair a section of the runway during an Ability to Survive and Operate overnight field exercise, Sept. 18, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This joint Airman Leadership School and Forged56 training, the largest field exercise in Luke AFB ALS history, ensures future non-commissioned officers master essential basics, like runway repair, making them proficient and adaptable leaders when operating in intense environments. Luke AFB prioritizes the development of lethal and combat-ready Airmen, ensuring the 56th FW remains prepared for tomorrow's fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)