11 CABS and ROKAF Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member from the Republic of Korea air force assists a U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron by taking off his combat vest during integrated training at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS team can operate and sustain combat air power in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)