11 CABS and ROKAF Integration

A member from the Republic of Korea air force leads a group to detect simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material during an integration exercise between ROKAF and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS’ primary function is to provide the 11th Air Task Force base operations support, but its members are also trained in the Air Force’s mission ready Airmen model to enable them to support other mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)