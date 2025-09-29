11 CABS and ROKAF Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron work with members from the Republic of Korea air force to locate simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. Airmen from the 11 CABS found other ways to train and integrate with ROKAF after participating in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise to enhance readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)